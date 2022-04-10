WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 929 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY EXPIRED AT 9AM... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PDT Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. could be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture. * WHAT...Areas of north winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather