WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Roadways that may be affected by

gusty cross winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138,

especially near the foothills. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

