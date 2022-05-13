WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

902 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Local gusts to 75 mph are possible near Montecito Hills.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

Winds are diminishing and the wind advisory will be allowed to

expire.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern

Coast.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Strongest in and around the Interstate 5 corridor.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Friday.

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

