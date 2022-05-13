WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 13, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

909 AM PDT Fri May 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have decreased below 35 mph in most locations but are

expected to increase again later this afternoon and evening.

...HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

Winds are decreasing this morning with most locations under 30

mph. Winds are expected to increase again later this evening.

