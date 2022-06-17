WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 17, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1254 AM PDT Fri Jun 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Areas of northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Areas of north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range.

