WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 141 PM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, especially south facing beaches. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches, especially south facing beaches.