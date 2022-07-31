WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

656 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated

surf of 3 to 6 feet developing tonight through Wednesday.

* WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...The threat of lightning may prompt beach closures.

There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can

pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people

off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS CANCELLED...

The lightning risk for the beaches has ended.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather