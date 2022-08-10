WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

153 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking

lots around the time of the evening high tide.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening

high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal

tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No

significant damage is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected high tides are 7.3 feet Thursday

evening around 930 PM PDT, and 7.0 feet Friday evening around

1020 PM PDT. In addition, a long-period southerly swell near 2

feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and

Los Angeles County Beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected high tides are 7.3 to 7.5 feet

Thursday evening around 925 PM PDT, and 7.0 to 7.2 feet Friday

evening around 1010 PM PDT. In addition, a long-period

southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow

risk.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather