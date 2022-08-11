WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022 _____ BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 121 PM PDT Thu Aug 11 2022 ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the times of the evening high tides. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 PM PDT this evening through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected high tides are 7.3 feet around 930 PM PDT this evening, and 7.0 feet around 1020 PM PDT Friday evening. In addition, a long-period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as they can be deadly locations in such conditions. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected high tides are 7.3 to 7.5 feet around 925 PM PDT this evening, and 7.0 to 7.2 feet around 1010 PM PDT Friday evening. In addition, a long-period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...High temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather