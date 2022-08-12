WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 13, 2022

_____

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

437 AM PDT Fri Aug 12 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking

lots around the times of the evening high tides.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening

high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with

normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible.

No significant damage is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected high tide is 7.0 feet at around

1020 PM PDT this evening. In addition, a long-period southerly

swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties, as

they can be deadly locations in such conditions.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and

Los Angeles County Beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expected high tide is 7.0 to 7.2 feet this

evening. In addition, a long- period southerly swell near 2

feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather