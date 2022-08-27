WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 28, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

215 PM PDT Sat Aug 27 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. The highest waves are expected

on south facing beaches.

* WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Santa Monica

Mountains and Los Angeles County Beaches. The highest waves

are expected on south facing beaches.

