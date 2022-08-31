WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

903 AM PDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures of

85 to 100 through Thursday, and 90 to 105 Sunday and Monday.

Abnormally warm overnight lows between 65 and 75.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast, Ventura County Inland

Coast, and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los

Angeles.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially

for sensitive populations including the very young, the very

old, and those active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beach areas may be added to this warning

for the Sunday through Monday peak. Moderate confidence that a

cooling trend will start by Tuesday after Labor Day.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

