WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

419 AM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 95.

Hottest in the foothills through Sunday.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to remain well

above normal through next Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley.

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100.

* WHERE...Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to remain above

normal through next Thursday.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with widespread temperatures

of 105 to 110. Hottest valleys should reach up to 113. Hottest

through Monday in the valleys and lower mountain elevations.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest California.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113.

Hottest Sunday and Monday.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Antelope Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains,

Southern Salinas Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior

Valleys and San Luis Obispo County Mountains.

Hottest across interior areas to downtown Los Angeles through

Sunday.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los

Angeles.

