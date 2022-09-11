WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

East Central Los Angeles County in southwestern California...

* Until 900 PM PDT.

* At 656 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The

expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways (including 210), streets and

underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-

lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

San Dimas, Glendora, Pomona, La Verne and Claremont.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

