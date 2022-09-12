WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 555 PM PDT Mon Sep 12 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley of northeast Los Angeles County, between Pearblossom and Pinon Hills. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near the Bobcat burn scar. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways, including highways 18 and 138. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 550 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain, including 0.30 inches in 10 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lake Los Angeles, Pearblossom, Llano, and Valyermo. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas. The rain may trigger shallow mud and debris flows, and minor rock falls. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather