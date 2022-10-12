WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 12, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1248 PM PDT Wed Oct 12 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 345 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger shallow debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars, including the Bobcat Fire * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1245 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Rainfall rates up to 0.40 inches in 15 minutes will be possible. These rainfall rates could generate minor urban flooding as well as minor mud and debris flow near the recent burn areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Acton, Santa Clarita, San Dimas, Altadena, La Canada Flintridge, Glendale, Sunland, Pacoima, Sylmar, Porter Ranch, Valyermo, La Crescenta, Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson and Mount Waterman. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather