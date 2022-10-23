WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 447 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Areas of north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest early this morning, and again late this afternoon or evening through late tonight. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Monday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest this morning, and again late this afternoon or evening through Monday morning. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, such as lawn furniture. * WHAT...Northwest to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 in normally colder wind- sheltered locations will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 35 to 45 mph are expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM PDT Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather