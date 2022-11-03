WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 3, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 407 AM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 2 to 4 inches. Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with travel delays. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches possible on Interstate 5 around the Tejon Pass and Grapevine. Gusty northwest to north are likely to continue through the day and there is a good chance that a wind advisory may be added later today after snowfall ceases. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather