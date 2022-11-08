WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

435 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FISH BURN SCAR IS CANCELLED FOR EAST

CENTRAL LOS ANGELES COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flash flooding and debris flows are no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures. Rainfall will continue over the area through tonight.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST for a portion of

southwest California.

