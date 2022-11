WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 9, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

726 AM PST Wed Nov 9 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

A few light snow showers are possible through the morning but no

additional accumulation is expected.

_____

