WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 13, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have diminished although isolated gusts to 40 mph will

continue through dawn.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. The strongest winds will occur through and near the

Interstate 5 Corridor.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather