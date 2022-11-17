WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

951 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY

AND MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY FROM 1 AM TO 10 PM SATURDAY...

.A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected Friday

night through Saturday. Gusty northeast winds will combined with

low humidities of 12 to 20 percent may support 6 or more hours of

critical fire weather conditions on Saturday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT

THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN

MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY...

* Winds...Northeast winds with gusts peaking 40 to 60 mph for

wind prone mountains. Local gusts to 70 mph over windy peaks

and canyons. Strongest Saturday morning.

* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 12 to 20

percent.

* Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread

of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland

interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information..

