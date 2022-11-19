WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 149 PM PST Sat Nov 19 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have diminished below advisory levels. However, northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with local gusts to 40 mph will continue through this afternoon. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains. profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. ...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23 expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather