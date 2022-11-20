WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 839 AM PST Sun Nov 20 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Gusty north to northeast winds have diminished below advisory levels. Therefore...the advisories have been cancelled. Although advisories are no longer in effect...local north to northeast winds, gusting between 20 and 35 MPH, can be expected through this morning. ...HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... Freeze conditions have ended. ...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... Frost conditions have ended. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather