WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1245 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for Southern Santa Barbara County. The moderate to heavy rain has moved out of the area. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____