WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

433 AM PST Wed Dec 7 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees

will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch,

temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees are possible.

* WHERE...Ojai Valley.

* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning.

For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Thursday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for

extra time to defrost vehicle windshields.

