WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 714 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, San Luis Obispo. * WHEN...Until midnight PST. * IMPACTS...Roadway flooding is expected, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. In addition, there is the risk of small stream flooding as well as rock and mudslide activity on canyon roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 704 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall across the northern portions of San Luis Obispo County which will spread southward across the county this evening. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common, with local rates of 0.50 to 1.00 inch per hour across foothill and coastal slopes locations. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that could experience flooding include... San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Santa Margarita, Templeton and Oceano. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.