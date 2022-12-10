WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

714 PM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

county, San Luis Obispo.

* WHEN...Until midnight PST.

* IMPACTS...Roadway flooding is expected, especially in low-lying

and poor drainage areas. In addition, there is the risk of small

stream flooding as well as rock and mudslide activity on canyon

roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 704 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy

rainfall across the northern portions of San Luis Obispo

County which will spread southward across the county this

evening. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour

will be common, with local rates of 0.50 to 1.00 inch per

hour across foothill and coastal slopes locations.

This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

- Some locations that could experience flooding include...

San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach,

Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Santa Margarita,

Templeton and Oceano.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is

harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

