WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

847 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

The Flood Advisory has expired for a portion of southwest

California, including the following county, Los Angeles.

The heavy rain has ended, although scattered mainly light to

occasionally moderate shower activity may continue at times into the

afternoon. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

