WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

_____

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1217 PM PST Mon Dec 12 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Barbara County Inland

Central Coast, Lake Casitas, Central Ventura County Valleys,

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Los Angeles County San

Fernando Valley.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather