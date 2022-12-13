WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 217 PM PST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Temperatures as low as 28 are possible in isolated locations. * WHERE...Portions of southwest California. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ojai Valley. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. * WHERE...Valleys of northern California and south central and southwest Oregon. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A weak weather system is forecast to arrive over the weekend, which may allow for some minor mixing and a reduction of air stagnation conditions. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather