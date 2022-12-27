WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1212 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Santa Barbara County in southwest California.

* WHEN...Until 415 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Minor

flooding over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1210 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Santa Ynez, Carpinteria, Highway

101.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Be prepared for roadway slowdowns and travel delays.

Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.

