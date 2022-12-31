WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

729 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 14 feet with dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip

currents. Local sets to 10 feet are possible near Ventura

Harbor and other west-facing beaches.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet for the Santa Barbara

South Coast, except 8 to 12 feet near Point Conception. Strong

and dangerous rip currents are also expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

...Strong winds will impact portions of eastern Yolo, eastern

Sutter, Sacramento, northern San Joaquin, north central Stanislaus,

eastern Solano, western El Dorado, southwestern Placer, west central

Calaveras, southwestern Yuba, southwestern Nevada and southwestern

Amador Counties through 900 PM PST...

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE...Radar and surface observations.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down trees and power lines and blow

around unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom,

Davis, Rocklin, Woodland, Galt, Auburn, Marysville, Placerville, El

Dorado Hills, Cameron Park, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Yuba City, Rancho

Cordova and Lodi.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3799 12159 3810 12157 3811 12160 3809 12167

3807 12168 3803 12174 3803 12176 3806 12178

3808 12175 3804 12184 3807 12182 3807 12187

3920 12168 3905 12082 3783 12089

TIME...MOT...LOC 0328Z 180DEG 0KT 3843 12144

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

