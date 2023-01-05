WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

253 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within

the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the Alisal

burn scar, urban roads and freeways, and in creeks and streams.

* WHERE...All of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties,

including the Alisal burn scar.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding is possible anywhere. This

includes mud and debris flows in and below the Alisal burn scar.

Urban areas should expect significant flooding of some roads and

freeways, with major delays or closures. Excessive runoff will

result in flooding of creeks and streams. While the risk of main

stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry

rivers and washes will threaten homeless encampments.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- A strong Pacific storm system will continue to bring periods

of heavy rainfall and scattered thunderstorms to the watch

area today. Rainfall rates up to around an inch per hour are

possible.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including the

Alisal burn scar, should be prepared to take action should flooding

develop or evacuations are ordered.

the entire Watch area. Areas of most concern include the recent

burn areas like the Fish and Lake burns, urban roads and freeways,

and in creeks and streams.

* WHERE...All of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, including the

Bobcat, Lake, Fish, Dam, Emigrant, North, Palisades, Tumbleweed,

Ranch2, and Route burn scars.

includes mud and debris flows in and below recent burn scars.

of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to the watch

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding, including near

recent burn scars, should be prepared to take action should flooding

