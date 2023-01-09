WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1136 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023 ...RIVER FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM PST TUESDAY FOR THE VENTURA RIVER NEAR THE VENTURA RV BEACH RESORT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected along the lower reaches of the Ventura River near the Ventura RV Beach Resort. * WHERE...The lower reaches of the Ventura River near the Ventura RV Beach Resort. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of the Ventura River near the Ventura RV Beach Resort and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1132 AM PST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flood stage has been reached and will continue. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. - The Ventura River near the Ventura RV Beach Resort. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay away as river banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather