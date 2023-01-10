WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1259 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Lingering flooding caused by earlier excessive rainfall and

additional showers continuing into Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Much of eastern and southern Los Angeles County.

* WHEN...Until 800 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is occurring and will continue.

Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be

passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water.

Local media have reported water rescues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1250 AM PST, local law enforcement reported heavy rain in

the warned area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen with

local amounts to 6 inches. Scattered moderate to heavy

showers will prolong the flooding risk through the overnight

hours into Tuesday morning with an additional 1 to 2 inches

of rain possible.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Downtown Los Angeles, Eastern Malibu Acton, Pasadena,

Alhambra, Griffith Park, Burbank, Universal City, Hollywood,

Whittier, North Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Inglewood, West

Covina, Culver City, Glendora, Van Nuys and Venice.

http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

