WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1219 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, San Luis Obispo. * WHEN...Until 200 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1216 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continued to indicate moderate to locally heavy rain across the area. Hourly rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.75 inches have been observed. These rain rates will continue to cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Cuyama, Grover Beach, Guadalupe, Santa Margarita, Shandon, Templeton and Oceano. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST MONDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the Beach Hazards Statement, expect storm debris on beaches, dangerous surf and swimming conditions, as well as dangerous run- up. * WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST Monday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous Beach conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles, onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay Shoreline. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday. isolated road closures expected. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 330 PM PST. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. - At 1217 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated stream gauges indicate minor flooding is already occuring and periods of heavy rain are expected. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.7 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will contribute to minor flooding. Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.