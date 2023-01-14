WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1219 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following

county, San Luis Obispo.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become

impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1216 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

continued to indicate moderate to locally heavy rain across

the area. Hourly rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.75 inches

have been observed. These rain rates will continue to cause

urban and small stream flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach,

Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Cuyama, Grover

Beach, Guadalupe, Santa Margarita, Shandon, Templeton and

Oceano.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST

MONDAY...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, expect storm debris on

beaches, dangerous surf and swimming conditions, as well as

dangerous run- up.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Northern

Monterey Bay and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 9 AM PST Monday.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected. Dangerous Beach conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of high tidal cycles,

onshore winds, heavy runoff and continued rainfall will likely

lead to coastal flooding in locations prone to tidal flooding.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys and San Francisco Bay

Shoreline.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Monday.

isolated road closures expected.

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

rainfall and runoff continues.

* WHERE...Santa Cruz County.

* WHEN...Until 330 PM PST.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Overflowing poor

drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or

other areas is occurring or is imminent.

- At 1217 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated stream gauges

indicate minor flooding is already occuring and periods of

heavy rain are expected. This is causing urban and small

stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.7 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will contribute to minor

flooding.

Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola,

Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos,

Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley

Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day

Valley.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather