WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

253 PM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...The mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Monday.

