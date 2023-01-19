WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023

_____

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

206 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost formation.

Isolated temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are possible in

and around the Santa Monica Mountains and in the Ojai Valley.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest California.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather