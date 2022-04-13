WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 14, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

1129 AM PDT Wed Apr 13 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Western Siskiyou County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 15 inches,

mainly above 5,000 foot elevations. Winds gusts 30 to 40 mph

across exposed ridges and mountain passes.

* WHERE...The Warner Mountains in Modoc and Lake County, including

Highway 299 at Cedar Pass. Additionally, portions of eastern

Klamath County and portions of southern Lake County. This

includes Highway 140 east of Bly.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

1 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and

Southeast Siskiyou County.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather