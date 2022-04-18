WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 18, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

153 AM PDT Mon Apr 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Central Siskiyou County. The strongest winds will

occur near the Weed Airport, including nearby Interstate 5.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...In California, Modoc County, mostly in the Warner

Mountains. In Oregon, far eastern Klamath County and western and

southern Lake County, mostly across higher terrain and near

Summer Lake. This includes Oregon highway 31 between Paisley

and Silver Lake.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow impacts expected above 6500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of up to 5 inches, except 6 to 12 inches west of

Highway 89 above 7000 feet. Ridge top winds will gust up to 100

mph.

* WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds

could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest impacts will be felt on higher

passes such at Donner Summit, Echo Summit, and Mount Rose

Summit. Around the shore of Lake Tahoe, total snow accumulations

will be up to 3 inches with the heaviest snow on the west side

of the lake.

Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during

periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to

reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since

it takes longer to stop on slick roadways.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather