WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 8, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE...CORRECTED National Weather Service Medford OR 649 AM PDT Sat May 7 2022 CORRECTED HIGHWAY INFORMATION IN CAZ080 WESTERN SISKIYOU COUNTY ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches for lower elevations down to around 2000 feet, with 3 to 7 inches above 3500 feet. * WHERE...Western Siskiyou County, including Fort Jones and Greenview and along Sawyers Bar Road west of Etna and also portions of Highway 96 west of Klamath River. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 11 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected during this time period and travel could be difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates may briefly reach up to one inch per hour early Sunday morning causing reduced visibility to less than one half of a mile. Road conditions could change quickly going from wet to snow covered. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See http:\/\/quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties.