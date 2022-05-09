WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 9, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

800 AM PDT Mon May 9 2022

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 16 possible.

* WHERE...For the Freeze Warning: Some valleys of western

Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and

Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the

cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams,

Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones,

Greenview and Etna in California. For the Freeze Watch: Areas

most susceptible include the Applegate, Southern Illinois,

Klamath River, and Scott Valleys.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning.

For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The current Freeze Watch will be assessed

for potential upgrade during the course of this morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

