WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

153 AM PDT Wed Jun 15 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Modoc and Northeast Siskiyou Counties in

California, and Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon. This

includes the cities of Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Tulelake,

Dorris, Sprague River, Bly, Alturas, Silver Lake, Fort Rock,

Chemult, and Crescent.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

