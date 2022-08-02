WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Medford OR 1106 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MCKINNEY FIRE AND YETI COMPLEX IN EFFECT THROUGH 11PM THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the McKinney Fire and Yeti Complex. * WHERE...In the hills and canyons surrounding the Klamath River Valley in northern Siskiyou County. This is specifically for the McKinney Fire and the Yeti Complex. This could also impact previous burn scars like the River Complex. * WHEN...Through 11PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Should any thunderstorms form over these fires today, they will likey produce very heavy rainfall that could trigger flash flooding, rock falls, or debris flows. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms today will be exceptionally wet and could produce heavy rain over a short time. We have noted a couple of debris flows in these areas from previous rains, and any thunderstorms that form are expected to be even wetter through this evening. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Any person in narrow canyons or on steep slopes that have been burned should immediately leave these areas when rain begins. Firefighters should check in with their safety officer and incident meteorologist for more information. Safety officers and incident meteorologists should continue to monitor for upgrades to Flash Flood Warnings. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather