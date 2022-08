WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

140 PM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280...

281...284...285...621...622...623...624 AND 625...

* Impacts: Abundant lightning on critically dry vegetation is

likely to result in numerous new fire starts through this

evening that could overwhelm firefighting resources. Gusty

thunderstorm outflow wind gusts of 30 to 60 mph will contribute

to fire spread in some areas. In other areas, locally heavy,

wetting rainfall is likely to limit or prevent fire spread, but

numerous holdover fires will be possible.

* Affected area:

In Northern CA, all of Fire Zones...280...281...282...284...285.

In South Central OR, all of Fire Zones...624...625.

In Southwest OR, all of Fire Zones...617...620...621...622...623.

* View the hazard area in detail at:

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

