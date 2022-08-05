WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 743 PM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 285... 624 AND 625... Thunderstorms have waned for much of the area. Isolated thunderstorms continue in southern FWZ 625, but activity is expected to diminish after sunset. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather