WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

135 PM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...Gusty southwest winds and dry conditions on the east side

Wednesday...

...The backside of a shortwave trough will cause gusty winds and

are expected to lead to critical conditions Wednesday afternoon

for the east side in the presence of very dry surface conditions.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR

STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND

624...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag

Warning, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* AFFECTED AREA...

- In NorCal...Northeast Fire weather zone 284 and northwest Fire

weather zone 285. This includes Tionesta, Newel, and Tulelake,

plus Lava Beds National Monument .

- In Oregon...Eastern fire weather zone 624. This includes Beatty,

Bly, Lorella, Lakeview, and Valley falls, plus the Fremont-

Winema-National Forest.

* WIND...10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph, especially along

ridges.

* HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent.

* DETAILEDURL...View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions

promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening.

Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot

vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions

at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less

wildfire.

Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you

go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know

your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY

TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures of 85 to

100 through Thursday, and 90 to 105 Sunday and Monday.

Abnormally warm overnight lows between 65 and 75.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast, Ventura County Inland

Coast, and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los

Angeles.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive

populations including the very young, the very old, and those

active outdoors.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beach areas may be added to this warning

for the Sunday through Monday peak. Moderate confidence that a

cooling trend will start by Tuesday after Labor Day.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures of 95 to

112 through Saturday, and 100 to 115 Sunday and Monday.

Abnormally warm overnight temperatures.

* WHERE...Valleys and Mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa

Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate confidence that a cooling trend

will start by Tuesday after Labor Day.

