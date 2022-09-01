WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022 _____ FIRE WEATHER WATCH URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 150 PM PDT Thu Sep 1 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 281, 282, 284, 285, 623, 624, AND 625... The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA... -In NorCal...CAZ280...Eastern fire weather zone 280. In CAZ281...most of fire weather zone 281. In CAZ282...all of fire weather zone 282. This includes the McKinney fire. -In Oregon...ORZ623...Southern portions of fire weather zone 623. In ORZ625...all of fire weather zone 625. * WIND...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds may be higher in higher elevations of fire zones 285, 625, and southeast portions of 624 with gusts to 50 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov\/medford\/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov\/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov\/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to 115 degrees possible. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of upper 90s to 108 degrees possible. * WHERE...Interior Portions of the Bay Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96 expected. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures mid 90s to 103 expected. * WHERE...Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather