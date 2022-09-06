WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

341 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...HOT, DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TODAY WITH THE POTENTIAL

FOR ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY...

.A broad area of hot, dry, windy, and unstable conditions are

expected today. Then a trough comes through on Wednesday bringing

additional gusty winds and dry humidities. However, we are seeing

conditions conducive for dry thunderstorm development over a line

stretching from Siskiyou County, including the Mill Fire

northeastward into Oregon. These thunderstorms will very little,

if any rain. However, they could produce gusty, quickly shifting

winds to 45 mph.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 280...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR

PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280...

* AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning, all of fire weather

zone 280, including the Mountain fire and the McKinney fire.

For the Watch, Southeastern portions of fire weather zone 280,

including the Mountain fire.

* WIND...Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30

mph.

* HUMIDITY...6 to 13 percent.

* DETAILED URLs...View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr. For real time evacuation

statuses in Siskiyou County, go to aware.zonehaven.com

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot

vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions

at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less

wildfire.

Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't

want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit

for more information.

Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you

go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know

your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions

promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening.

Know your zone and evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire

threatens.

WEATHER ZONE 285...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY VEGETATION FOR

NORTHWEST PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285...

The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Fire Weather

Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through

Wednesday evening.

zone 285. For the Fire Weather Watch, northwest portions of the

zone north of Tionesta.

* HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms

with little to no rain are possible on Wednesday. These

thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to

45 mph.

* DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 281, 284, AND 625...

* AFFECTED AREA...Extending across most of California Fire Weather

Zone 280 from Klamath River to Weed, extending eastward and

northward across the northern half of zone 284, and into Oregon

from south of Paisley northeastward including the Winter Rim,

Summer Lake area, Fort Rock, and other areas to the northeast.

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. One less spark, one less

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could

promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life-

threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a

possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

