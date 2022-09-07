WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

418 AM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...ISOLATED TO SCATTERED DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY ALONG

WITH STRONG, GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RH FOR PORTIONS OF THE AREA...

.A trough will move through on Wednesday bringing additional

gusty winds and dry humidities, especially over the East Side and

in NE California. Isolated to perhaps scattered dry thunderstorms

are possible Wednesday too along a line stretching from Siskiyou

County, including the Mountain and Mill Fires northeastward into

Oregon. These thunderstorms will bring very little, if any rain.

However, they could produce gusty, shifting winds up to 45 mph.

Then, the thermal trough quickly redevelops Friday bringing a

period of east winds with poor recoveries and very low daytime RHs

to the Cascades and foothills.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH ALONG WITH

DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285,

624, AND 625...

* AFFECTED AREA: In California, most of fire weather zones 284

and 285,except far southern portions west of Adin. In Oregon,

most of Fire Weather Zones 624 and 625.

* WIND: West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph Wednesday.

* HUMIDITY: 8 to 15 percent Wednesday afternoon and evening,

lowest in eastern fire weather zone 625.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered thunderstorms

with little to no rain expected on Wednesday. These

thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds near to

50 mph.

* DETAILED URL: View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot

vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions

at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less

wildfire.

Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't

want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit

for more information.

Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you

go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know

your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions

promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening.

Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS ON DRY FUELS FOR

PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280 AND 281...

* AFFECTED AREA...For the Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, southern

portions of fire weather zone 280, including the Mountain fire

and the McKinney fire, along with most of fire weather zone 281.

* THUNDERSTORMS: Isolated to potentially scattered

thunderstorms with little to no rain expected on Wednesday.

These thunderstorms may produce gusty, quickly shifting winds

near to 45 mph.

* DETAILED URLs: View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr. For real time evacuation

statuses in Siskiyou County, go to aware.zonehaven.com

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A prolonged period of dangerously hot conditions with

record and near record temperatures of 105 to 111 degrees.

Limited overnight relief, especially in the foothills.

* WHERE...San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, Sierra Foothills,

Yosemite Valley, Kern River Valley, and Kern County Desert.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly

increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 108 degrees.

* WHERE...Upper Sierra foothills.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

